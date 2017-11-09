GOP Tax-Cut Effort Enters Critical Phase in House, Senate

The Republican effort to pass a $1.5 trillion tax cut entered a critical period Thursday, with the House and the Senate operating on parallel tracks to clear legislation over a series of hurdles.

Stocks Drop as Tech Sector Underperforms

Shares of technology companies fell, pressuring the major indexes. The pullback was broad, with 10 of the 11 sectors in the S&P 500 trading lower on the day. The index fell 1.1%.

Economists See Few Monetary Policy Changes With Powell Leading Fed

Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal this month expect that a Federal Reserve led by Jerome Powell would mean little change in monetary policy and a less aggressive approach to financial regulation.

Saudi Arabia Orders Citizens Out of Lebanon

The Saudi government ordered its citizens to leave Lebanon, escalating a regional crisis in a country that has long been a battleground in the rivalry between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

EU Officials Urge U.K. to Clarify Stance on Brexit Issues

The U.K.'s hopes of advancing to the next stage of Brexit talks next month are diminishing, European Union officials warned as negotiations between the two sides resumed here.

SEC Chief Fires Warning Shot Against Coin Offerings

SEC Chairman Jay Clayton said so-called initial coin offerings in many cases looked like securities, raising the prospect the agency will take a more aggressive stance to this red-hot fundraising method.

U.S. Jobless Claims Rose Last Week

The number of Americans filing applications for new unemployment benefits rose last week. Initial jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs across the U.S., increased 10,0000 in the week ended Nov. 4.

New U.S. Skepticism on Multilateral Trade Jars Pacific Rim Summit

Months of tensions over a multilateral trading system came to the fore Thursday in Vietnam, with objections from U.S. negotiators holding up a joint statement at the Pacific Rim's annual economic summit.

Wall Street Fears Nasdaq Proposal Would Expose Trading Secrets

A dispute has erupted over Nasdaq's plan to launch an options-data service called the "Intellicator Analytic Tool." Critics say if approved by the SEC, the service could enable algorithmic traders to exploit investors.

Eurozone Growth Set to Accelerate as Threats Subside

The European Union said the eurozone was on track to post its fastest growth rate in a decade as political uncertainties that threatened to cast a shadow over the bloc this year largely failed to materialize.

