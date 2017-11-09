Burberry said it doesn't expect sales growth until fiscal 2021, sending shares tumbling and underscoring the scale of the turnaround its new chief executive must engineer.

Department Stores Try Different Tacks to Weather Ecommerce

Macy's focused on profit margins in the latest quarter, while Kohl's sought to drive sales as the retailers contended with the rise of e-commerce. Macy's posted a 6.1% decline in revenue, but profit more than doubled. Kohl's revenue increased 0.1%, and earnings slipped.

Amazon Puts Whole Foods, Rapid-Delivery Businesses Under Veteran Executive

Amazon.com has consolidated its physical-retail and fast-delivery operations under Steve Kessel, a veteran lieutenant of CEO Jeff Bezos, as it integrates its new Whole Foods Market unit with related businesses.

Time Plays Catch-Up as Print Slowdown Dents Results

Time Inc.'s revenue slid 9% in its latest quarter as sales of print ads and magazine subscriptions continued to fall.

Nvidia Earnings: What to Watch

Nvidia Corp. is scheduled to announce third-quarter earnings after the market closes Thursday.

Peugeot Sets Sights on a Feat That Evaded Opel for Years: a Profit

The maker of Peugeot unveiled a sweeping restructuring plan for its Opel and Vauxhall units aimed at pushing into electric cars and finally turning a profit at the recently acquired brands within two years.

Commerzbank Swings to Profit

Germany's second-largest bank, Commerzbank swung to a profit in the third quarter and confirmed it expects to post a small profit for the full year.

Opel Targets Profitability by 2020

German car maker Opel, acquired by Peugeot in August, plans to return to profitability by 2020 and offer electrified versions of all its passenger vehicles by 2024.

Insurers See Jump in Sign-Ups for Affordable Care Act

Insurers said they were seeing significantly increased sign-ups compared with last year's open-enrollment period for the Affordable Care Act, but they cautioned it wasn't clear if the surge will be reflected in the final numbers.

AstraZeneca Posts Profit Rise

AstraZeneca posted a 12% profit rise for the third quarter, boosted by a one-off tax benefit, but product sales continued to decline due to the loss of exclusivity on some key drugs.

