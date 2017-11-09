Burberry said it doesn't expect sales growth until fiscal 2021, sending shares tumbling and underscoring the scale of the turnaround its new chief executive must engineer.

Time Plays Catch-Up as Print Slowdown Dents Results

Time Inc.'s revenue slid 9% in its latest quarter as sales of print ads and magazine subscriptions continued to fall.

Nvidia Earnings: What to Watch

Nvidia Corp. is scheduled to announce third-quarter earnings after the market closes Thursday.

Peugeot Sets Sights on a Feat That Evaded Opel for Years: a Profit

The maker of Peugeot unveiled a sweeping restructuring plan for its Opel and Vauxhall units aimed at pushing into electric cars and finally turning a profit at the recently acquired brands within two years.

Commerzbank Swings to Profit

Germany's second-largest bank, Commerzbank swung to a profit in the third quarter and confirmed it expects to post a small profit for the full year.

Opel Targets Profitability by 2020

German car maker Opel, acquired by Peugeot in August, plans to return to profitability by 2020 and offer electrified versions of all its passenger vehicles by 2024.

AstraZeneca Posts Profit Rise

AstraZeneca posted a 12% profit rise for the third quarter, boosted by a one-off tax benefit, but product sales continued to decline due to the loss of exclusivity on some key drugs.

Tencent Continues to Snap Up Stakes in U.S. Startups

Tencent Holdings, the rapidly growing Chinese internet giant, is proving a welcome source of capital to America's fledgling companies, with Snap the latest focus of its deep pockets.

Sina Shows Its Disregard for Shareholders

The U.S.-listed Chinese company has given its chairman extra voting rights to fend off activist investors.

UBS Reorganizes Investment-Banking Unit

UBS is reshuffling the top ranks of its investment bank as the Swiss firm seeks to become more nimble and improve its performance in the critical U.S. market.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 09, 2017 09:15 ET (14:15 GMT)