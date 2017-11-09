National Grid 1st Half Pretax Profit Declined While Revenue Rose

National Grid PLC (NG.LN) on Thursday reported pretax profit for fiscal 2018 fell due to the timing of regulatory price-control plans in the U.K.

The British power-transmission network made a pretax profit of 847 million pounds ($1.11 billion) in the half year ended Sept. 30 compared with GBP965 million in the same period a year earlier, on revenue of GBP6.68 billion, up from GBP6.28 billion.

The board has declared an interim dividend of 15.49 pence, up from 15.17 last year.

National grid said its outlook for the full-year is unchanged.

November 09, 2017 03:17 ET (08:17 GMT)