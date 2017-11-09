Mobile Tech in the Multigenerational Workplace: What HR Needs to Know in One Infographic

As an HR professional, you know the importance of effective communication in the workplace. While new technologies have made it easier to keep employees informed on important and urgent matters, the rise of mobile hasn't been without its complications.

One issue stands out in particular: different generations' varying attitudes toward and expectations for mobile technology.

To help HR pros better understand each generation's mobile communication desires, EmployeeChannel Inc., a provider of mobile apps for employee engagement and communication, compiled the infographic below:

Heather R. Huhman is a career expert, experienced hiring manager, and founder and president of Come Recommended.