Intesa Sanpaolo Sells EUR600 Million in Bad Loans to Mediobanca

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (ISP.MI) has sold a portfolio of 600 million euros ($695.7 million) in unsecured bad loans to Mediobanca SpA's (MB.MI) MBCredit Solutions, Mediobanca said on Thursday.

Mediobanca didn't disclose financial details of the transaction. It said the portfolio, called Sherazade, brings the overall NPE portfolio managed by MBCredit Solutions to EUR3.5 billion.

November 09, 2017 05:48 ET (10:48 GMT)