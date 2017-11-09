In China, Trump Walks Fine Line on Trade, North Korea

On his second day in China, U.S. President Donald Trump blended chumminess with his host with tough talk on North Korea and trade, saying he blamed his predecessors rather than Beijing for a "very unfair and one-sided" economic relationship.

In joint appearances with President Xi Jinping on Thursday, Mr. Trump spoke in conciliatory tones, praising Mr. Xi as "a very special man" while also calling for forceful action from Beijing.

Mr. Trump said past administrations had allowed China to gain unfair trade advantages over the U.S., adding: "But we'll make it fair and it'll be tremendous to both of us."

He underlined the need for urgent action to avoid deepening the North Korea crisis, calling on Mr. Xi to increase pressure on Pyongyang over its nuclear program.

"China can fix this problem easily and quickly," he said. "You know one thing about your president: If he works on it hard, it will happen. There's no doubt about it."

Mr. Xi smiled broadly at some of Mr. Trump's remarks, including that China wasn't to blame for the trade imbalance. China on Wednesday posted a near-$27 billion trade surplus with the U.S. in October.

Mr. Xi kept his own statements more formal during the joint appearances, saying that it is unavoidable that there is some friction in the China-U.S. relationship but that the countries should strengthen communication and cooperation in Asia-Pacific affairs. "I told President Trump that the Pacific Ocean is big enough for both China and the U.S."

Neither leader took questions at the news conference or provided any specific evidence of progress in negotiations to do with North Korea or trade.

Both sides appear to have focused their efforts on trying to establish a personal rapport between Messrs. Xi and Trump. In doing so, each side hopes to work toward larger objectives.

China has sought to impress Mr. Trump by laying on what Chinese officials call a "state-visit-plus" that included a private dinner and a Peking opera performance in the historic Forbidden City on Wednesday evening.

Beijing hopes that, by flattering Mr. Trump, it can persuade him to ease up on pressure over trade and North Korea and to acknowledge China's territorial interests and desire for a greater role on the world stage, diplomats and analysts say.

The White House hopes that a strong personal relationship will make it easier to negotiate with a government in which Mr. Xi now wields supreme authority, and to manage potential instability in bilateral ties.

A package of business deals, many of them long in the making, helped to improve the atmospherics. Both governments hailed the deals as being worth more than $250 billion.

Among them was a preliminary agreement to build a liquefied-natural-gas pipeline and facilities in Alaska that the state government said amounts to as much as $43 billion in investment. Other deals included $37 billion in orders and commitments to purchase Boeing Co. airplanes; $12 billion in nonbinding orders for chipsets from Qualcomm Technologies Inc. and $3.5 billion in orders for aircraft engines and turbines for General Electric Co.

Many of the agreements were letters of intent, memorandums of understanding or frameworks, not actual contracts.

While Mr. Trump lobbed harsh rhetoric at China about trade and jobs during his election campaign, his administration has largely refrained from drastic penalties against China.

In Beijing, he pledged to tackle imbalances: "We must immediately address the unfair trade practices that drive this deficit," he said. "We really have to look at access, forced technology transfer and the theft of intellectual property, which just by and of itself is costing the United States and its government at least $300 billion a year."

He made a point of not assigning blame to Beijing. "After all, who can blame a country for taking advantage of another country for the benefit of its citizens. I give China great credit."

Write to Michael C. Bender at Mike.Bender@wsj.com, Jeremy Page at jeremy.page@wsj.com and Chun Han Wong at chunhan.wong@wsj.com

