Health Care Flat As Health Enrollment Stats Awaited - Health Care Roundup

Shares of health-care companies were flat as traders awaited official enrollment statistics on 2018 health-care exchange plans. Heading into the second week of the Affordable Care Act's annual open-enrollment period, early sign-ups and traffic appear strong, The Wall Street Journal reported. More than 600,000 people selecting plans through the federal HealthCare.gov website while insurers including Highmark Health, CareSource, Independence Blue Cross and Sanford Health Plan said they were so far seeing significantly increased sign-ups compared with last year's enrollment period, as more widely available tax breaks offset the higher rates on most policies.
November 09, 2017 16:22 ET (21:22 GMT)