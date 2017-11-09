On Our Radar

German Imports and Exports Dip in September

By Todd Buell Features Dow Jones Newswires

Both exports and imports declined at the end of the third quarter in monthly terms, data from the country's statistics office showed Thursday.

Exports declined by 0.4% on the month in adjusted terms while imports fell 1.0% in September. This left the adjusted trade surplus at 21.8 billion euros ($25.3 million), marginally higher than the EUR21.3 billion recorded in the previous month.

In unadjusted annual terms, exports rose by 4.6% in September, while imports grew by 5.5%.

Germany's current-account surplus stood at EUR25.4 billion in September.

