Deutsche Post 3Q Net Profit Rises to EUR641 Million

Deutsche Post AG (DPW.XE) said Thursday that net profit in the third quarter rose 3.7%, helped by strong growth in its international parcel and e-commerce businesses.

The company said quarterly profit rose to 641 million euros ($743.2 million), compared with EUR618 million in the year-earlier period. Revenue for the quarter was EUR14.64 billion, up 5.6% on year, it said.

Frank Appel, chief executive of Deutsche Post, said that all divisions of the company saw growth thanks to a strategic focus on expanding sectors such as international e-commerce.

Deutsche Post confirmed its earnings outlook for the full year and beyond, saying it expects an average increase in operating profit of more than 8% annually to 2020.

November 09, 2017 01:38 ET (06:38 GMT)