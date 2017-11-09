On Our Radar

Deutsche Post 3Q Net Profit Rises to EUR641 Million

By Anthony Shevlin Features Dow Jones Newswires

Deutsche Post AG (DPW.XE) said Thursday that net profit in the third quarter rose 3.7%, helped by strong growth in its international parcel and e-commerce businesses.

The company said quarterly profit rose to 641 million euros ($743.2 million), compared with EUR618 million in the year-earlier period. Revenue for the quarter was EUR14.64 billion, up 5.6% on year, it said.

Frank Appel, chief executive of Deutsche Post, said that all divisions of the company saw growth thanks to a strategic focus on expanding sectors such as international e-commerce.

Deutsche Post confirmed its earnings outlook for the full year and beyond, saying it expects an average increase in operating profit of more than 8% annually to 2020.

November 09, 2017 01:38 ET (06:38 GMT)