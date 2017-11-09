Aegon Net Profit Rises On Higher Earnings and Fair Value Items

Aegon NV (AGN.AE) said Thursday that net income in the third quarter increased 31%, driven by higher revenue and fair value items.

The financial company posted net income of 469 million euros ($543.8 million) for the third quarter, up from EUR358 million a year earlier. Sales were up 53% to EUR4.45 billion, it added.

The company said that the increase in income was driven by increases in underlying earnings--which were up 20% on year--as well as fair value items.

Aegon said it made a gain from fair value items totaling EUR159 million as a result of positive real-estate evaluations in the Netherlands and the U.S., as well as hedging gains in the U.S.

