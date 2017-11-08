What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (November 8, 2017).

Ackman lost his bid for three seats on the ADP board, a rebuke of the activist investor after an acrimonious proxy fight.

Snap's shares fell 16% in after-hours trading after the Snapchat parent said its loss more than tripled and revenue fell short of forecasts.

Bridgewater paid a settlement to a woman who was pushed out after engaging in a consensual relationship with a top executive.

Outcome Health investors sued the startup and its two founders, claiming fraud and breach of contract.

State Street's CEO and president plan to retire. Ex-Fidelity executive O'Hanley will become CEO in 2018.

Toyota raised its profit forecasts, but the auto maker said the U.S. market continues to weigh on earnings.

Waymo said it began road testing a fleet of fully driverless minivans in the Phoenix area last month.

Twitter doubled the character limit on tweets to 280 in most countries.

Two men with links to Jho Low tried to buy a controlling stake in a bank in Mauritius, but were blocked.

The S&P 500 snapped a five-session win streak. The Dow edged up 8.81 points to 23557.23.

Japanese shares hit a 25-year high, driven in part by foreign money.

CME plans to set limits on how much prices of its proposed bitcoin futures can fluctuate within a day.

