Vinci Acquires Sweden-Based Eitech for Undisclosed Amount

Vinci SA (DG.FR) said Wednesday that its subsidiary Vinci Energies had acquired Sweden-based Eitech, a specialist in electrical works and engineering.
Founded in 1994, Eitech employs around 1,200 people in Sweden and generated revenue of 200 million euros ($231.8 million) in 2016, Vinci said in a press statement.
The announcement follows Vinci Energies' acquisition last week of two European companies specialized in electrical grids, Infratek and Horlemann.
Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.
November 08, 2017 03:13 ET (08:13 GMT)