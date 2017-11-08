U.K. Serious Fraud Office Says Rolls-Royce Case Continues After DoJ Charges

Britain's corruption investigator Wednesday said it was continuing to probe individuals involved in a Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC bribery case after the U.S. Department of Justice brought charges against five individuals.

Continue Reading Below

U.S. prosecutors on Tuesday unsealed charges against two former executives of the U.K. company, a former employee, a former intermediary in Kazakhstan and an executive of an international engineering consulting firm.

Britain's Serious Fraud Office Wednesday said its "investigation in respect of the conduct of individuals in Rolls-Royce Civil, Defence, Marine and former Energy Divisions continues." It added that it continued to cooperate with U.S. authorities in parallel investigations.

The actions came after Rolls-Royce, best known for making aircraft engines for Boeing Co. (BA) and Airbus SE (AIR.FR), in January agreed to pay more than $800 million in penalties to U.S., British and Brazilian authorities for wrongdoing that spanned decades and took place in multiple jurisdictions.

Rolls-Royce has said it is cooperating with authorities.

Write to Robert Wall at robert.wall@wsj.com

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 08, 2017 05:59 ET (10:59 GMT)