Royal Dutch Shell Set to Exit Majnoon Field in Iraq in 2018 -Report

Royal Dutch Shell will exit the Majnoon oil field in Iraq by the end of June 2018, Reuters reports, citing unnamed officials.

--The Anglo-Dutch company will transfer its operation at the field to the state-run Basra Oil Company, the report said.

--Production started at Majnoon in 2014 and it currently produces about 235,000 barrels of oil a day, Reuters said.

November 08, 2017 09:40 ET (14:40 GMT)