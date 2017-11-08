House Faces $74 Billion Revenue Gap in Tax Bill After Amendments

House lawmakers kicked off a third day of debate on the GOP tax bill, a task made more difficult by a growing revenue hole of at least $74 billion in the plan.

Stocks Tick Higher as Investors Weigh Earnings

U.S. stocks inched higher, as investors parsed the latest batch of corporate earnings and major indexes posted another trifecta of records.

Holders of Venezuelan Bond Default Insurance Ask to Be Paid

Holders of Venezuelan-bond default insurance are trying to collect, contending that the state-owned oil company failed to make a recent payment.

Trump's China Trip Brings Admonitions Along With Deals

Xi Jinping welcomed Donald Trump to China with a series of business deals and a private tour of the Forbidden City, seeking to impress the U.S. president even as he stepped up pressure on Beijing to curb financial ties with North Korea.

Oil Prices Slide After EIA Report Shows Rise in U.S. Supplies

Oil prices fell after government data showed that crude supplies in the U.S. unexpectedly grew last week as exports declined and production increased.

A Harvey Weinstein Operative Played Another Role

A private investigator reported to be working undercover on behalf of film mogul Harvey Weinstein was identified by two people as the same woman that The Wall Street Journal reported had used a different alias to wring information out of a critic of a large U.S. insurer.

Bitcoin Backers Call Truce on Feud That Threatened Currency

Backers of bitcoin appear to have avoided a brewing civil war that could have led to a major split of the digital currency and endangered its heady gains so far this year.

SEC's Clayton Urges Review of Shareholder Voting

SEC Chairman Jay Clayton urged a review of how shareholders weigh in on public companies' executive pay proposals, board of director nominees and contentious issues raised by activist investors.

Reserve Bank of New Zealand Holds Rates Steady

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand kept rates on hold despite the unemployment rate falling to its lowest level since the global financial crisis and price growth regaining momentum.

U.S. Regulator Signals Shift on Leveraged Lending Enforcement

A senior U.S. regulator criticized his predecessor's crackdown on big banks' lending to heavily indebted companies, a shift in tone after a yearslong battle over lending standards.

