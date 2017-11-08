Germany's Economic Strength Lays Ground for Reforms, Says Advisers

Germany is enjoying a robust economic upswing that could last for some time and offers good conditions for growth-friendly reforms, the government's Council of Economic Advisers said.

China's Trade Surplus With U.S. Exceeds $25 Billion for Fifth Straight Month

China's trade surplus widened in October from the previous month, a reminder of trade imbalances as U.S. President Donald Trump kicks off his first presidential visit to Beijing.

Stocks Steady as Tax Plans, Earnings Come Into Focus

Moves in global stock markets were muted with investors largely focused on a handful of corporate results and prospects for a tax overhaul in the U.S.

Bill to Sanction Banks Dealing With North Korea Advances

Chinese banks risk steep penalties for aiding North Korea, under new legislation that sailed through the Senate banking committee Tuesday.

BOJ Funo: To Patiently Continue With Powerful Monetary Easing

Bank of Japan policy board member Yukitoshi Funo on Wednesday pledged to keep the bank's ultra-easy monetary policy in place given that inflation is still far from a 2% target.

RBNZ Set to Hold Amid Mandate Uncertainty

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is widely seen keeping policy on hold at its meeting Thursday amid uncertainty over how the new government may change the central bank's mandate, a sharp fall in the local currency and mixed signals from the economy.

EU Poised to Propose 30% CO2 Emissions Cut

The EU is poised to propose a 30% cut in carbon-dioxide emissions from cars and vans in the decade through 2030, setting the stage for tough negotiations with auto makers fighting for lower targets and environmentalists pushing for greater reductions.

Yellen: Ethical Behavior Gives Public Confidence in Fed

Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen said Tuesday that ethical behavior from the Fed allows the public to trust it is acting on its behalf.

Fed's New Regulatory Point Man: Everything Is on the Table

Fed Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal Quarles said Tuesday that all of the agency's Wall Street rules should get a fresh look and that annual bank stress tests are "on the front burner."

Tax Bill to Have Uneven Effect on Households

More than 60% of U.S. taxpayers, including much of the middle class, would see lower taxes in 2019 under the House Republican tax plan while 8% would pay more, according to a new analysis. But by 2027, many of those effects would peter out.

November 08, 2017 07:15 ET (12:15 GMT)