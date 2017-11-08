Goldman Unveils Larger Class of Managing Directors

Goldman Sachs named 509 managing directors, the last steppingstone to a spot in its elite partnership.

Mnuchin: Yellen Hasn't Decided Whether to Stay at Fed

Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen hasn't decided whether to stay on the Fed board when her term as chairwoman ends next year, according to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

U.S. Regulator Signals Shift on Leveraged Lending Enforcement

A senior U.S. regulator criticized his predecessor's crackdown on big banks' lending to heavily indebted companies, a shift in tone after a yearslong battle over lending standards.

Icahn Faces Questions Over Trump Advisory Role

Billionaire investor Carl Icahn is facing questions from federal prosecutors about his actions while serving as a special adviser to President Donald Trump. He resigned from the position in August.

Bitcoin Backers Call Truce on Feud That Threatened Currency

Backers of bitcoin appear to have avoided a brewing civil war that could have led to a major split of the digital currency and endangered its heady gains so far this year.

Comerica Names Accounting Chief As New CFO

Comerica's chief financial officer is retiring and the bank will promote a high-ranking accounting officer to the position, the Dallas-based company said Wednesday.

Another Blow to Online Lenders

Lenders should be judged not on how fast they grow during good times, but how they perform in periods like today when consumer defaults are ticking up. On that basis, LendingClub looks unprepared and investors are right to be skeptical of the online lender.

Dynasty Financial Adds $4 Billion Advisory

Advisory consultant Dynasty Financial Partners has made one of its biggest additions, bringing the $4 billion Geller Family Office Services as competition for assets and advisers heats up in the wealth-management industry.

SEC's Clayton Urges Review of Shareholder Voting

SEC Chairman Jay Clayton urged a review of how shareholders weigh in on public companies' executive pay proposals, board of director nominees and contentious issues raised by activist investors.

Holders of Venezuelan Bond Default Insurance Trying to Collect

Holders of Venezuelan bond default insurance are trying to collect, contending that the state-owned oil company failed to make a recent payment.

November 08, 2017 16:15 ET (21:15 GMT)