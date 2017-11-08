SEC's Clayton Urges Review of Shareholder Voting

SEC Chairman Jay Clayton urged a review of how shareholders weigh in on public companies' executive pay proposals, board of director nominees and contentious issues raised by activist investors.

Comerica's CFO Leaving After Less Than Two Years

Comerica's chief financial officer is leaving after less than two years on the job and the bank will promote a high-ranking accounting officer to the position, the Dallas-based company said.

Markets Are Cooking Up Recipe for a Clash

Financial markets have spent a good deal of time fretting about the withdrawal of the extraordinary monetary policy measures taken by central banks. Yet as the Federal Reserve and the ECB have taken action, investors have hardly blinked.

Tightening Carried-Interest Loophole May Not Choke Private-Equity Firms After All

An amendment late Monday to the tax bill winding its way through the House appears to fulfill President Trump's promise to close the so-called carried-interest loophole private-equity firms enjoy while also preserving many of the benefits they derive from it.

Dynasty Financial Adds $4 Billion Advisory

Advisory consultant Dynasty Financial Partners has made one of its biggest additions, bringing the $4 billion Geller Family Office as competition for assets and advisers heats up in the wealth-management industry.

Credit Agricole Profit Falls but Tops Forecasts

Credit Agricole said its third-quarter net profit recorded a double-digit fall, which had been expected because of a tough comparable during the same period in 2016.

ABN AMRO Profit Rises

ABN AMRO posted an 11% rise in third-quarter net profit and said it expects to book a restructuring provision of up to EUR100 million in the fourth quarter as it continues its focus on digital transformation.

Bill to Sanction Banks Dealing With North Korea Advances

Chinese banks risk steep penalties for aiding North Korea, under new legislation that sailed through the Senate banking committee Tuesday.

BOJ Funo: To Patiently Continue With Powerful Monetary Easing

Bank of Japan policy board member Yukitoshi Funo on Wednesday pledged to keep the bank's ultra-easy monetary policy in place given that inflation is still far from a 2% target.

Fed's New Regulatory Point Man: Everything Is on the Table

Fed Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal Quarles said Tuesday that all of the agency's Wall Street rules should get a fresh look and that annual bank stress tests are "on the front burner."

