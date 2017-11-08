GenOn Wins Bankruptcy Battle with Power-Plant Owners

A court ruling cleared the way for power-plant operator GenOn Energy to separate from NRG Energy and gain court-approval of its chapter 11 bankruptcy plan.

Oil Prices Lower as Geopolitical Fears Fade

Oil prices edged lower on Tuesday, as some of the geopolitical fears that took crude to a two-year high faded.

OPEC Says Oil Demand Will Grow Past 2040

OPEC doesn't expect global demand for oil to peak before 2040, the cartel said, though it predicted long-term demand growth would soon slow.

U.S. Oil Inventories Seen Down in Latest Week

Government data are expected to show that U.S. crude-oil stockpiles decreased by 2.1 million barrels in the week ended Nov. 3, while gasoline inventories are expected to fall by 1.8 million barrels.

Maersk Swings to Loss

Maersk booked a quarterly loss, hurt by a recent cyberattack and an impairment charge on its offshore oil-exploration unit, but executives predicted a stronger performance as a shipping industry recovery takes hold.

Russian Oil Exports Could Be Looming Problem for Prices

Russia, the world's largest oil producer, has ramped up its crude exports this year, potentially undermining a deal with OPEC that has helped raise oil prices by cutting production.

Exelon Subsidiary Files for Chapter 11 Protection

Exelon Generation Texas Power filed for bankruptcy with a plan to sell all but one of its five natural gas-fired electricity generation plants to senior lenders.

Head of Puerto Rico's Power Utility Is a No-Show at Hearing

The head of Puerto Rico's public power monopoly canceled his plans to appear at a hearing Tuesday where federal officials sought approval from Congress to take over the utility.

Pollution Rule Is Boon for Richest Refiners, Blow for Weakest

A regulation to cut the sulfur level in marine fuel for ocean-going ships is shaping up to be a disruptive force in the refining industry.

Saudi Crackdown Targets Up to $800 Billion in Assets

The Saudi government is aiming to confiscate cash and other assets worth as much as $800 billion in its broadening crackdown on alleged corruption among the kingdom's elite, according to people familiar with the matter.

