Oil Prices Lower as Geopolitical Fears Fade

Oil prices edged lower on Tuesday, as some of the geopolitical fears that took crude to a two-year high faded.

OPEC Says Oil Demand Will Grow Past 2040

OPEC doesn't expect global demand for oil to peak before 2040, the cartel said, though it predicted long-term demand growth would soon slow.

U.S. Oil Inventories Seen Down in Latest Week

Government data are expected to show that U.S. crude-oil stockpiles decreased by 2.1 million barrels in the week ended Nov. 3, while gasoline inventories are expected to fall by 1.8 million barrels.

Maersk Swings to Loss

Maersk booked a quarterly loss, hurt by a recent cyberattack and an impairment charge on its offshore oil-exploration unit, but executives predicted a stronger performance as a shipping industry recovery takes hold.

Russian Oil Exports Could Be Looming Problem for Prices

Russia, the world's largest oil producer, has ramped up its crude exports this year, potentially undermining a deal with OPEC that has helped raise oil prices by cutting production.

Exelon Subsidiary Files for Chapter 11 Protection

Exelon Generation Texas Power filed for bankruptcy with a plan to sell all but one of its five natural gas-fired electricity generation plants to senior lenders.

Head of Puerto Rico's Power Utility Is a No-Show at Hearing

The head of Puerto Rico's public power monopoly canceled his plans to appear at a hearing Tuesday where federal officials sought approval from Congress to take over the utility.

Pollution Rule Is Boon for Richest Refiners, Blow for Weakest

A regulation to cut the sulfur level in marine fuel for ocean-going ships is shaping up to be a disruptive force in the refining industry.

Saudi Crackdown Targets Up to $800 Billion in Assets

The Saudi government is aiming to confiscate cash and other assets worth as much as $800 billion in its broadening crackdown on alleged corruption among the kingdom's elite, according to people familiar with the matter.

U.S. Prepares Show of Strength as Trump Urges North Korea Talks

Donald Trump opened the door to negotiations with North Korea while three U.S. aircraft carrier strike groups prepared for a rare display of strength nearby, in a carrot-and-stick approach to the nuclear standoff.

November 08, 2017 00:15 ET (05:15 GMT)