Tencent Continues to Snap Up Stakes in U.S. Startups

Tencent Holdings, the rapidly growing Chinese internet giant, is proving a welcome source of capital to America's fledgling companies, with Snap the latest focus of its deep pockets.

UBS Reorganizes Investment-Banking Unit

UBS AG is reshuffling the top ranks of its investment bank as the Swiss firm seeks to become more nimble and improve its performance in the critical U.S. market.

Cable Networks Power Earnings at 21st Century Fox

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc.'s revenue rose in the most recent quarter, as higher fees for its cable networks helped offset continued weakness at local TV stations and the film studio.

Equifax CEO to Congress: Not Sure We Are Encrypting Data

Two months after Equifax reported one of the worst data breaches in history, its interim chief executive told a congressional hearing Wednesday he wasn't sure whether the company was encrypting consumer data.

Merrill Lynch Revamps Broker Pay to Reward Referrals, Stronger Growth

Merrill Lynch is adjusting the way it rewards its brokers as it looks to juice more from its current ranks while ensuring wealth-management clients are referred to the parent bank.

Roku Shares Jump on Strong Growth in First Earnings Report Since IPO

Roku Inc. shares surged after it reported strong revenue growth and a smaller loss than analysts had expected in its first quarterly report as a public company.

Square Uses Larger Merchants to Beat Earnings Expectations

Square, whose white payment terminals are used by mom-and-pop stores across the U.S., benefited in the third quarter from its expansion into bigger businesses.

Investors Win Right to Investigate Volkswagen

Investors won a small victory in their battle to force Volkswagen to compensate them for share losses suffered in the wake of the German car maker's diesel emissions-cheating scandal.

Total Expands Natural Gas Business with $2 Billion Deal

Oil giant Total SA has agreed to buy French utility Engie SA's liquefied-natural gas business for as much as $2 billion in a deal that would eventually make it the second-largest LNG player among Western energy firms.

Fiat Chrysler Expects to Fix Emissions Issues Next Year

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is hoping to receive government approval as soon as March for emissions fixes to diesel-powered vehicles that allegedly pollute far beyond U.S. legal limits.

November 08, 2017 21:15 ET (02:15 GMT)