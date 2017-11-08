Timing of AT&T-Time Warner Deal Closing 'Now Uncertain'

A top AT&T executive warned that the company is unsure about the timing of its planned takeover of Time Warner, as the combination of the telecom and media giants faces extended antitrust review.

China's Tencent Buys 12% Stake in Snap

Snap disclosed in a regulatory filing that Chinese giant Tencent bought a 12% stake, a vote of confidence in the struggling social-media and camera company.

Investors Win Right to Investigate Volkswagen

Investors won a small victory in their battle to force Volkswagen to compensate them for share losses suffered in the wake of the German car maker's diesel emissions-cheating scandal.

Total Expands Natural Gas Business with $2 Billion Deal

Oil giant Total SA has agreed to buy French utility Engie SA's liquefied-natural gas business for as much as $2 billion in a deal that would eventually make it the second-largest LNG player among Western energy firms.

Apple Is Now a $900 Billion Company

Apple is the first U.S. company to reach $900 billion, having already become the first to hit $800 billion when it accomplished the feat in May. It now needs to grow its market capitalization by just 11% to become the first public company worth $1 trillion.

Sears Sales Slide Continues

Sears Holdings has closed hundreds of stores in recent years, but sales at its remaining locations continue to decline.

Apple Gets Drama Series Starring Aniston, Witherspoon

Apple has struck a deal for a new drama starring Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston and set in the world of television morning-news shows.

Humana Gives Downbeat Outlook

Humana's results beat analysts' expectations, but the company gave a downbeat initial view of its earnings for 2018, saying its formal guidance would likely fall below its target range despite projected enrollment growth.

Glaxo Names Roche Veteran as R&D Head

GlaxoSmithKline said it appointed Hal Barron as its next chief scientific officer, snagging one of the pharmaceutical industry's leading research luminaries to bolster its flagging drug pipeline.

FedEx Seals Turboprop Deal Amid Strong Airfreight Sector

FedEx is renewing part of its fleet of smaller cargo planes in a deal valued at $1.3 billion at list price, amid an improved outlook for the global airfreight market.

