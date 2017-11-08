Nissan CEO Emphasizes Profits Over Volume

Continue Reading Below

Nissan Motor Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa said fierce competition in the U.S. has been eating into margins, meaning the company needs to prioritize profits despite his boss Carlos Ghosn's ambitious growth targets for the company.

Streaming Dreams Drove Disney's Interest in Fox Assets

Disney's pursuit of 21st Century Fox's entertainment assets indicates that repositioning its television business to compete in the streaming world Netflix dominates has become the company's top priority.

Tencent Could Repeat Its China Literature Trick

The Chinese tech giant has other peripheral businesses it could float to feed investors hungry for anything with the Tencent label.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Tencent Unit's Shares Up 91% on Debut

The global frenzy for technology stocks sent shares of China Literature surging on their first day of trading in Hong Kong.

Monsanto Bolsters Its Defense of Weed Killer

A fight over a potent weapon against weeds, developed by agricultural giant Monsanto Co., is spilling into the courts.

VW Expands Its Quantum Computing Research With Google

VW CIO Martin Hofmann says the German automaker chose to work with Google's quantum computing division because it knows how to scale the technology in a way that can be used commercially. The new research areas will include self-driving cars, batteries for electric vehicles and supply chain management,

Snap Plunges Nearly 20% as Quarterly Loss More Than Triples

Snap Inc. shares plunged as much as 20% after the company said its quarterly loss more than tripled, disappointing Wall Street again as it failed to significantly grow the number of people using its app daily.

Unilever Gains Delay in Dispute

Unilever has won a temporary respite in a case alleging the company colluded with another firm to divide up the spreads market in South Africa.

Credit Agricole Profit Falls but Tops Forecasts

Credit Agricole said its third-quarter net profit recorded a double-digit fall, which had been expected because of a tough comparable during the same period in 2016.

ABN AMRO Profit Rises

ABN AMRO posted an 11% rise in third-quarter net profit and said it expects to book a restructuring provision of up to EUR100 million in the fourth quarter as it continues its focus on digital transformation.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 08, 2017 07:15 ET (12:15 GMT)