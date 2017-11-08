Tencent Could Repeat Its China Literature Trick

Continue Reading Below

The Chinese tech giant has other peripheral businesses it could float to feed investors hungry for anything with the Tencent label.

Tencent Unit's Shares Up 91% on Debut

The global frenzy for technology stocks sent shares of China Literature surging on their first day of trading in Hong Kong.

VW Expands Its Quantum Computing Research With Google

VW CIO Martin Hofmann says the German automaker chose to work with Google's quantum computing division because it knows how to scale the technology in a way that can be used commercially. The new research areas will include self-driving cars, batteries for electric vehicles and supply chain management,

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Snap Plunges Nearly 20% as Quarterly Loss More Than Triples

Snap Inc. shares plunged as much as 20% after the company said its quarterly loss more than tripled, disappointing Wall Street again as it failed to significantly grow the number of people using its app daily.

Unilever Gains Delay in Dispute

Unilever has won a temporary respite in a case alleging the company colluded with another firm to divide up the spreads market in South Africa.

Credit Agricole Profit Falls but Tops Forecasts

Credit Agricole said its third-quarter net profit recorded a double-digit fall, which had been expected because of a tough comparable during the same period in 2016.

ABN AMRO Profit Rises

ABN AMRO posted an 11% rise in third-quarter net profit and said it expects to book a restructuring provision of up to EUR100 million in the fourth quarter as it continues its focus on digital transformation.

Marks & Spencer Profit Falls as CFO Quits

Marks & Spencer reported a sharp fall in its first half profit and announced the departure of its finance chief.

GenOn Wins Bankruptcy Battle with Power-Plant Owners

A court ruling cleared the way for power-plant operator GenOn Energy to separate from NRG Energy and gain court-approval of its chapter 11 bankruptcy plan.

Investors Sue Ad Startup Outcome Health for Alleged Fraud

Investors in Outcome Health on Tuesday sued the prominent Chicago advertising startup and its two founders, claiming fraud and breach of contract some eight months after investing nearly $500 million in the company.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 08, 2017 05:15 ET (10:15 GMT)