Materials Shares Up as Weaker Dollar Buoys Gold -- Materials Roundup

Shares of commodities producers rose.

Continue Reading Below

Gold prices edged up, buoyed by a weakening dollar amid ebbing support for the Republican tax plan currently being reviewed by Congress. The price of copper, meanwhile, fell as the bullish sentiment coming out of London Metal Exchange Week continued to fade.

Grain and oilseed futures were mostly lower as traders position for a new batch of government supply-and-demand data this week.

-By Amy Pessetto, amy.pessetto@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 08, 2017 17:53 ET (22:53 GMT)