Malaysia September Industrial Output +4.7% on Year; +6.0% Expected

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--Malaysia's industrial production grew at a slower-than-expected pace in September, after hitting a two-year high in the previous month, official data showed Thursday.

Continue Reading Below

The 4.7% rise in the industrial-production index, or IPI, which measures output from mines, factories and power plants, was slower than the median 6.0% growth forecast in a poll of 10 economists by The Wall Street Journal. It rose at a stronger-than-expected pace of 6.8% in August, the fastest since March 2015.

The statistic department didn't provide data on seasonally adjusted IPI on a monthly basis on Thursday.

Output from the manufacturing sector grew 5.7% in September, slowing from 7.6% growth the prior month, the data showed.

Electricity output expanded 2.2% in September, softening from an expansion of 3.0% in August.

Output from the mining sector increased 2.1% in September, weakening from a rise of 5.3% in August.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Write to Yantoultra Ngui at Yantoultra.Ngui@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 08, 2017 23:18 ET (04:18 GMT)