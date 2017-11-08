Havas Buys Malaysian Marketing Agency Immerse

Havas SA (HAV.FR), the French advertising agency controlled by Vivendi SA (VIV.FR), on Wednesday said that it would acquire Malaysian digital marketing agency Immerse for an undisclosed sum.

Continue Reading Below

The group's creative operations in Malaysia will be known as Havas Immerse, the company said.

Havas's Chief Executive Yannick Bollore said the acquisition will allow Havas to expand in an "extremely significant market."

Immerse was founded in 2004 and serves clients in Singapore and Malaysia, including Volvo AB (VOLV-B.SK), Mitsubishi Corp. (8058.TO) and Unilever NV (UNA.AE).

Write to Nathan Allen at nathan.allen@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

November 08, 2017 02:05 ET (07:05 GMT)