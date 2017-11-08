GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Continue Reading Below

Crop Prices Trade Sideways Ahead of Harvest Data

Grain and soybean futures were mixed Wednesday as traders positioned ahead of a new round of harvest projections.

Market participants braced for the U.S. Department of Agriculture to forecast larger corn supplies while trimming oilseed estimates in a monthly report due Thursday at noon EST.

December corn futures rose 0.1% to $3.48 1/4 a bushel at the Chicago Board of Trade.

Monsanto Bolsters Its Defense of Weed Killer -- Update

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

A fight over one of the most powerful new weapons against hard-to-kill weeds, developed by agricultural giant Monsanto Co., is spilling into the courts.

Monsanto's new version of the herbicide called dicamba is part of a more than $1 billion investment that pairs it with new genetically engineered seeds that are resistant to the spray. But some farmers say their nonresistant crops suffered after neighbors' dicamba drifted onto their land.

Panera Bread Founder Ron Shaich to Step Down as CEO -- Update

Panera Bread Co. founder Ron Shaich said he's stepping down as chief executive, seven months after agreeing to sell the bakery chain to a European company.

Mr. Shaich, who founded Panera 36 years ago with a partner as Au Bon Pain Co., is handing the reins to company President Blaine Hurst. He will remain chairman and said the transition will enable him to focus on other initiatives for parent JAB Holding Company as well as on his personal investments and interests.

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Kroger Strikes Google Cloud Deal -- Market Talk

14:26 ET - Kroger signs a deal with Google Cloud Platform as the nation's largest supermarket chain seeks to up its technological capacities. The Cincinnati-based company now has cloud-computning deals with Google's parent Alphabet, Microsoft and Pivotal Software. Kroger has no such deal with Amazon Web Services, the world's largest cloud-computing service. Amazon.com is increasingly seen as a threat to grocers since it purchased Whole Foods Market this summer. (heather.haddon@wsj.com; @heatherhaddon)

THE MARKETS:

Fat Cattle Prices Miss Expectations; Futures Lower

Cattle futures tumbled after meatpackers paid less than expected for slaughter-ready herds.

Packers bought fattened cattle for $124 per 100 pounds on a live basis in Texas and Kansas on Wednesday, slightly below last week's highs of $126.

December-dated live cattle contracts fell 1.4% to $1.22925 a pound at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange on Wednesday, the third consecutive day of losses.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 08, 2017 17:56 ET (22:56 GMT)