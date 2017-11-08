GlaxoSmithKline's Chief Scientific Officer to Join U.K. Government

GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK.LN) on Wednesday announced that Patrick Vallance, president of research and development, will leave the company at the end of March 2018 to become the U.K. government's chief scientific advisor and head its Government Office for Science.

Dr. Vallance will be succeeded as chief scientific officer and president of research development by Hal Barron, a cancer drug investigator. When he assumes the roles on Jan. 1, 2018, Dr. Barron will also be appointed to the board as an executive director.

FTSE-100 listed GSK said that Dr. Barron is currently president of research and development at California Life Sciences LLC, a company funded by Google parent Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that uses advanced technologies to increase understanding of lifespan biology.

Previously, Dr. Barron worked at Roche Holding AG and Genentech Inc.

