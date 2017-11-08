China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Wednesday, November 8 2017
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 605,906 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Nov-17 11,890 11,950 11,800 11,875 11,970 -95 1,198 14,174
Jan-18 13,940 14,015 13,765 13,915 14,040 -125 466,646 308,852
Mar-18 14,125 14,170 14,020 14,065 14,150 -85 38 742
Apr-18 14,315 14,410 14,245 14,330 14,420 -90 48 114
May-18 14,400 14,485 14,245 14,385 14,515 -130 131,396 148,522
Jun-18 14,405 14,460 14,275 14,355 14,470 -115 196 1,102
Jul-18 14,500 14,500 14,390 14,470 14,565 -95 8 1,218
Aug-18 14,510 14,585 14,510 14,560 14,700 -140 6 1,096
Sep-18 14,705 14,785 14,575 14,695 14,815 -120 6,364 19,718
Oct-18 14,745 14,765 14,745 14,750 14,905 -155 6 34
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
