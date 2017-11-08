Apple Shares Rise to New High -- Technology Roundup

Technology shares were higher amid optimism over growth prospects.

After reporting its best quarterly growth in two years last week, Apple shares rose to a new high, making the iPhone maker the first public U.S. company to ever reach a market value of $900 billion. It now needs to grow its market capitalization by just 11% to become the first public company worth $1 trillion.

Shares of Snap tumbled after its quarterly results fell short of expectations. Shares were down as much as 20% in after-hours trading Tuesday, but declines were pared after the company disclosed that Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings bought a 12% stake. Tencent, an early pre-IPO backer of Snap, acquired roughly 146 million of its shares in the market, Snap said in a filing Wednesday. The purchase adds to an investment Tencent made in Snap in 2013 during a fundraising round before the company went public.

-By Amy Pessetto

