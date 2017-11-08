ADRs End Higher

International stocks trading in New York closed higher on Wednesday.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK) was among the companies with ADRs that traded actively.

The BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts rose 0.3% to 151.03. The European index increased 0.2% to 139.2, the Asian index improved 0.2% to 180.59, the Latin American index rose 1.5% to 245.78 and the emerging markets index increased 0.2% to 326.34.

ADRs of GlaxoSmithKline rose 1.8% to $36.48 after the company named one of the pharmaceutical industry's leading research luminaries as its next chief scientific officer.

ADRs of ArcelorMittal (MT), the world's biggest steelmaker, fell 1% to $29 after the European Union said the company was under antitrust investigation for its acquisition of troubled Italian steel plant Ilva.

ADRs of Ericsson (ERIC) dropped 3.1% to $6.28 after the company pushed back its 12% operating margin target.

ADRs of oil giant Total SA (TOT) fell 0.2% to $56.71 after announcing a deal to buy French utility Engie SA's liquefied-natural gas business for as much as $2 billion.

