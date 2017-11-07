Utilities Up On Tax Bill, Rate View -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power-plant operators rose sharply amid signs that the tax-reform bill was foundering. The tax package was seen as driving up growth and inflation -- developments that often coincide with an up-turn for interest rates and a downturn for utility stocks.

Utility stocks have recently developed an inverse-correlation to another rate-sensitive group, financials, which fell sharply Tuesday.

November 07, 2017 16:50 ET (21:50 GMT)