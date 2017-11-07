U.A.E. Desalination Plant Partly Owned by Engie Goes Into Full Operation

Engie SA (ENGI.FR) said Tuesday that the Mirfa Independent Water and Power Plant in Abu Dhabi went into full operation.

Continue Reading Below

Engie owns 20% of the plant and will be responsible for the delivery of operations and maintenance of the main plant for 25 years, it said. The French company already provides those services to five other plants in the United Arab Emirates.

The plant has the capacity to generate 10% of Abu Dhabi's power requirements at peak capacity, and 5% of its water generation, Engie said.

Write to Alberto Delclaux at alberto.delclaux@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 07, 2017 07:40 ET (12:40 GMT)