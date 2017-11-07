Tech Cos Down After Disappointing Travel Site Earnings -- Tech Roundup

Shares of tech companies ticked down, after disappointing earnings from two major online travel agencies.

Shares of Priceline Group and TripAdvisor slid after earnings trailed investors' expectations.

Salesforce.com aims to generate $20 billion-to-$22 billion of revenue in fiscal 2022, according to the business software maker's chief financial officer.

Intuit, the maker of TurboTax and QuickBooks, said it will start offering loans to small businesses based in part on data that firms input into its accounting software.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 07, 2017 16:50 ET (21:50 GMT)