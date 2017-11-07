Sweden Seeks Raytheon Missile-Defense System

The Swedish government said Tuesday it is looking to buy the Patriot missile-defense system made by Raytheon Co., which it hopes to have operational by 2025.

Sweden said in a statement that it planned to open talks with the U.S. government to acquire the system, which is used by U.S. armed forces and militaries in the Middle East and some other nations.

Sweden said it planned to make a formal request for the Patriot system next year.

Sweden also considered a rival system built by Eurosam.

November 07, 2017 13:45 ET (18:45 GMT)