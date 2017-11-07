Shell Reports Emissions at Deer Park, Texas Facility

Royal Dutch Shell PLC has reported above-normal emissions from its Deer Park, Texas, refining and chemical facility.

In a statement to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, Shell said that on Monday afternoon "a valve on the outlet of Coke Drum 5 failed, allowing the vessel to pressure up and relieve to the flare system. The pressure exceeded the capacity of the flare gas recovery system, allowing vents to be routed directly to the flare."

Deer Park is located along the Houston Ship Channel, 20 miles east of downtown Houston. The facility includes a 326,000-barrel-a-day refinery.

November 07, 2017 17:57 ET (22:57 GMT)