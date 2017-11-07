Nymex Oil Futures

Oil futures fell modestly in Asian trading after a pullback overnight, though prices remain near their best levels since mid-2015.

--December light, sweet crude on the New York Mercantile Exchange was recently down 0.3% at $57 a barrel in the Globex training session. January Brent fell 0.2% to $63.55.

--After Tuesday's settlement, the American Petroleum Institute's reading of U.S. oil inventories showed a smaller decline last week than is expected from the government's reading on Wednesday.

