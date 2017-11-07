Bill to Sanction Banks Dealing with North Korea Advances

Chinese banks risk steep penalties for aiding North Korea, under new legislation that sailed through the Senate banking committee Tuesday.

EU Poised to Propose 30% CO

The EU is poised to propose a 30% cut in carbon-dioxide emissions from cars and vans in the decade through 2030, setting the stage for tough negotiations with auto makers fighting for lower targets and environmentalists pushing for greater reductions.

Yellen: Ethical Behavior Gives Public Confidence in Fed

Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen said Tuesday that ethical behavior from the Fed allows the public to trust it is acting on its behalf.

Fed's New Regulatory Point Man: Everything Is on the Table

Fed Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal Quarles said Tuesday that all of the agency's Wall Street rules should get a fresh look and that annual bank stress tests are "on the front burner."

Tax Bill to Have Uneven Effect on Households

More than 60% of U.S. taxpayers, including much of the middle class, would see lower taxes in 2019 under the House Republican tax plan while 8% would pay more, according to a new analysis. But by 2027, many of those effects would peter out.

CFPB Promotes Donoghue to Head Enforcement Team

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said Tuesday it will promote Kristen Donoghue, an agency lawyer, to head its enforcement office.

Tame Bitcoin's Price Swings? There's a Plan for That

CME Group Inc. is seeking to rein in the volatility of bitcoin with plans to impose limits on how much prices of its proposed bitcoin futures can fluctuate within a day.

Bank of Canada's Poloz: 'We Know How Inflation Works'

In a speech in Montreal, Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz offers a defense of central bankers' handling of inflation dynamics, amid slower price increases across developed world.

Tricky Balancing Act Faces New York Fed Search Committee

Help Wanted: A senior executive with a keen knowledge of markets and economics, but who isn't too close to Wall Street because he or she will be responsible for regulating some of the world's biggest banks.

Eastern Europe Set for Strongest Economic Growth Since Crisis

Central and southeastern European economies are on course for their strongest year of growth since the global financial crisis, in part due to a surge in wages and stronger demand from the recovering eurozone, according to new forecasts.

