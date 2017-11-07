U.S. Stocks Slip on Mixed Batch of Earnings

Continue Reading Below

Stocks fell on mixed earnings results and declining bond yields.

Fed's New Regulatory Point Man: Everything Is on the Table

Fed Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal Quarles said Tuesday that all of the agency's Wall Street rules should get a fresh look and that annual bank stress tests are "on the front burner."

Majority Would Benefit From Tax Bill, but Effects Peter Out, Study Says

More than 60% of U.S. taxpayers, including much of the middle class, would see lower taxes in 2019 under the House Republican tax plan while 8% would pay more, according to a new analysis. But by 2027, many of those effects would peter out.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Tricky Balancing Act Faces New York Fed Search Committee

Help Wanted: A senior executive with a keen knowledge of markets and economics, but who isn't too close to Wall Street because he or she will be responsible for regulating some of the world's biggest banks.

Yellen: Ethical Behavior Gives Public Confidence in Fed

Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen said Tuesday that ethical behavior from the Fed allows the public to trust it is acting on its behalf.

OPEC Says Oil Demand Will Grow Past 2040

OPEC doesn't expect global demand for oil to peak before 2040, the cartel said, though it predicted long-term demand growth would soon slow.

Bank of Canada's Poloz: 'We Know How Inflation Works'

In a speech in Montreal, Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz offers a defense of central bankers' handling of inflation dynamics, amid slower price increases across developed world.

Eastern Europe Set for Strongest Economic Growth Since Crisis

Central and southeastern European economies are on course for their strongest year of growth since the global financial crisis, in part due to a surge in wages and stronger demand from the recovering eurozone, according to new forecasts.

ECB's Draghi: We Need a Joint Effort to Tackle Bad Loans

There needs to be a joint effort among many parties to help banks reduce their non-performing loans, ECB President Mario Draghi said, underlining one of the key challenges facing banking supervisors.

Saudi Arabia Detains More Elites

Saudi Arabia is moving quickly to broaden its crackdown on alleged corruption among the country's elite, with authorities detaining more prominent businessmen and freezing dozens of bank accounts. More arrests are promised.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 07, 2017 15:15 ET (20:15 GMT)