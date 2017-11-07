Fed's New Regulatory Point Man: Everything Is on the Table

Fed Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal Quarles said Tuesday that all of the agency's Wall Street rules should get a fresh look and that annual bank stress tests are "on the front burner."

ADP Boss Taunts Ackman: This Was a 'Whooping'

William Ackman lost his bid for three seats on the board of Automatic Data Processing, a resounding rebuke of the struggling activist investor as shareholders sided with management at the human-resources software company.

State Street CEO, President Plan to Retire

State Street Corp. Chief Executive Joseph Hooley and President Michael Rogers plan to retire as part of a leadership shake-up, the giant custody bank said.

Tricky Balancing Act Faces New York Fed Search Committee

Help Wanted: A senior executive with a keen knowledge of markets and economics, but who isn't too close to Wall Street because he or she will be responsible for regulating some of the world's biggest banks.

Credit Trades Du Jour: Exotic, 'Nonlinear' and Private

The hunt for yield is taking Wall Street and investors into exotic territory-and that means an appetite for credit assets that are private, not easily tradable and often complex.

Switzerland's Central Bank Finally Gets Some Inflation-In Its Profit

The Swiss National Bank's foreign-currency reserves jumped by $17 billion in October, putting the central bank on track for another banner quarter after earning a record-high profit between July and September.

To Work With LGBTQ Clients, Establish Trust and Study the Issues

: Sandy Eichel, an adviser at Northwestern Mutual in Wisconsin, recommends that counterparts who'd like to work with the gay community do so for the right reasons--namely, to help an often-underserved client group.

Hedge Fund Tries to Lure Techies With a Relaxed Office Design

Hedge-fund managers, particularly tech-intensive ones such as Marshall Wace, are in a fierce battle with the likes of Google and Facebook to hire data scientists. The work environment is an important part of the lure.

Cellular Rivalry: India's Richest Man Imperils Brother's Company

India's richest man is muscling into the country's highly competitive telecommunications market, and his first victim could be his own brother.

Tax Reform Creates Big Winners and Just Winners Among Banks

The banking industry will be among the biggest winners from a lower corporate tax rate, but some lenders stand to benefit much more than others.

