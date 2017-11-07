Oil Prices Lower as Geopolitical Fears Fade

Oil prices edged lower on Tuesday, as some of the geopolitical fears that took crude to a two-year high faded.

OPEC Says Oil Demand Will Grow Past 2040

OPEC doesn't expect global demand for oil to peak before 2040, the cartel said, though it predicted long-term demand growth would soon slow.

U.S. Oil Inventories Seen Down in Latest Week

Government data are expected to show that U.S. crude-oil stockpiles decreased by 2.1 million barrels in the week ended Nov. 3, while gasoline inventories are expected to fall by 1.8 million barrels.

Maersk Swings to Loss

Maersk booked a quarterly loss, hurt by a recent cyberattack and an impairment charge on its offshore oil-exploration unit, but executives predicted a stronger performance as a shipping industry recovery takes hold.

Russian Oil Exports Could Be Looming Problem for Prices

Russia, the world's largest oil producer, has ramped up its crude exports this year, potentially undermining a deal with OPEC that has helped raise oil prices by cutting production.

Exelon Subsidiary Files for Chapter 11 Protection

Exelon Generation Texas Power filed for bankruptcy with a plan to sell all but one of its five natural gas-fired electricity generation plants to senior lenders.

Puerto Rico Power Grid Hearing to Begin Without Star Witness

A congressional hearing on Puerto Rico's response to Hurricane Maria won't feature the utility executive who signed a $300 million construction contract that was later canceled under bipartisan criticism.

Pollution Rule Is Boon for Richest Refiners, Blow for Weakest

A regulation to cut the sulfur level in marine fuel for ocean-going ships is shaping up to be a disruptive force in the refining industry.

Saudi Arabia Detains More Elites

Saudi Arabia is moving quickly to broaden its crackdown on alleged corruption among the country's elite, with authorities detaining more prominent businessmen and freezing dozens of bank accounts. More arrests are promised.

U.S. Prepares Show of Strength as Trump Urges North Korea Talks

Donald Trump opened the door to negotiations with North Korea while three U.S. aircraft carrier strike groups prepared for a rare display of strength nearby, in a carrot-and-stick approach to the nuclear standoff.

