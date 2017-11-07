Oil Holds Most of Gains After Saudi Crackdown

Oil prices edged lower following steep gains Monday that took crude to two-year highs on the back of escalating political tensions in the Middle East.

OPEC Says Oil Demand Will Grow Past 2040

OPEC doesn't expect global demand for oil to peak before 2040, the cartel said, though it predicted long-term demand growth would soon slow.

Maersk Swings to Loss

Maersk booked a quarterly loss, hurt by a recent cyberattack and an impairment charge on its offshore oil-exploration unit, but executives predicted a stronger performance as a shipping industry recovery takes hold.

Russian Oil Exports Could Be Looming Problem for Prices

Russia, the world's largest oil producer, has ramped up its crude exports this year, potentially undermining a deal with OPEC that has helped raise oil prices by cutting production.

Puerto Rico Power Grid Hearing to Begin Without Star Witness

A congressional hearing on Puerto Rico's response to Hurricane Maria won't feature the utility executive who signed a $300 million construction contract that was later canceled under bipartisan criticism.

Pollution Rule Is Boon for Richest Refiners, Blow for Weakest

A regulation to cut the sulfur level in marine fuel for ocean-going ships is shaping up to be a disruptive force in the refining industry.

Pemex Chief Hopes Recent Oil Find Makes It More Attractive for Joint Ventures

Petróleos Mexicanos hopes a recent major oil discovery will make it a more attractive partner as it seeks to expand a program of joint ventures with private oil firms, Chief Executive Jose Antonio González Anaya said.

For Investors, Saudi Crackdown Sparks Hope, Risks Uncertainty

A far-reaching crackdown that extends into Saudi Arabia's business elite has abruptly raised the stakes for global investors just as the kingdom embarks on a campaign to lure foreign capital to help overhaul its oil-dependent economy.

Trump Urges North Korea to 'Come to the Table' for Nuclear Negotiations

Donald Trump left open the door for North Korea to return to negotiations and said there were signs of progress in the nuclear standoff, his conciliatory tone marking a departure from recent hostile rhetoric toward Pyongyang.

Saudi Arabia Blames Iran for Missile Attack

Yemeni rebels' missile attack on the Saudi capital could be considered an Iranian act of war, Saudi Arabia said, saying the missile was made in Iran-which denied involvement.

