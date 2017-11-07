Pemex Chief Hopes Recent Oil Find Makes It More Attractive for Joint Ventures

Continue Reading Below

Petróleos Mexicanos hopes a recent major oil discovery will make it a more attractive partner as it seeks to expand a program of joint ventures with private oil firms, Chief Executive Jose Antonio González Anaya said.

Oil Hits Two-Year High Amid Crackdown in Saudi Arabia

Oil prices hit a two-year high Monday on rising tensions in the Middle East following a wave of arrests in Saudi Arabia and a missile attack on Riyadh by Yemeni rebels.

For Investors, Saudi Crackdown Sparks Hope, Risks Uncertainty

A far-reaching crackdown that extends into Saudi Arabia's business elite has abruptly raised the stakes for global investors just as the kingdom embarks on a campaign to lure foreign capital to help overhaul its oil-dependent economy.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Broad Crackdown Reins In Saudi Elite

A sweeping weekend roundup of more than five dozen princes, ministers and prominent businessmen in Saudi Arabia marks a dramatic escalation in the crown prince's effort to consolidate power and accelerate far-reaching change in the kingdom.

Iran-Saudi Cold War Intensifies as Militant Threat Fades

A cold war between Saudi Arabia and Iran, fought with proxies seeded across the Middle East, is sharply escalating as the two powers jockey to shape a regional order devoid of Islamic State.

U.S. Oil and Gas Rig Counts Fall

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell this week by eight to 729, Baker Hughes, a GE company, reported.

Oil Prices Hit Two-Year High, Fueled by Global Growth

The global economy has seen rapid growth in oil-consuming sectors such as trade and industrial activity, absorbing the surplus fuel supplies that have weighed on the market.

Electric-Vehicle Tax-Credit Proposal Slows Tesla, Detroit

Shares of domestic auto makers largely suffered after news the House Republican tax plan would kill the electric-vehicle tax credit, a trend that further hits an already beleaguered Tesla Inc.

PG&E Pressed on Potential Liabilities From California Wildfires

PG&E Corp. had few answers Thursday as analysts pressed the utility to address its potential liability in the wildfires that killed more than 40 people in California last month.

House Plan Would Eliminate Electric Vehicle's Tax Credit

The House GOP tax plan would eliminate the electric vehicle's tax credit, a proposal that would effectively end thousands of dollars of built-in discounts for buyers and threaten to further damp sales.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 07, 2017 04:15 ET (09:15 GMT)