Senate Committee Subpoenaed Former Yahoo CEO Mayer

A Senate committee moved last month to force former Yahoo Chief Executive Marissa Mayer to testify in a hearing Wednesday about corporate data breaches, after she initially declined lawmakers' invitation.

Snap Plunges Nearly 20% as Quarterly Loss More Than Triples

Snap Inc. shares plunged as much as 20% after the company said its quarterly loss more than tripled, disappointing Wall Street again as it failed to significantly grow the number of people using its app daily.

Steven A. Cohen, Andreessen-Backed DIY Quant Fund Struggles

A quant-trading firm backed by hedge-fund investor Steven A. Cohen and venture-capital firm Andreessen Horowitz has run into early problems.

Unilever Gains Delay in Dispute

Unilever has won a temporary respite in a case alleging the company colluded with another firm to divide up the spreads market in South Africa.

Twitter's 280-Character Tweets Officially Go Live

Love it or hate it, Twitter's tweets can now extend to 280 characters, twice the prior limit which maxed out at the length of this sentence.

EU Poised to Propose 30% CO

The EU is poised to propose a 30% cut in carbon-dioxide emissions from cars and vans in the decade through 2030, setting the stage for tough negotiations with auto makers fighting for lower targets and environmentalists pushing for greater reductions.

Sweden Seeks Raytheon Missile-Defense System

The Swedish government said it is looking to buy the Patriot missile-defense system made by Raytheon, which it hopes to have operational by 2025.

SeaWorld Sees Promise in New Ad Campaign as Attendance Slides

Attendance at Seaworld Entertainment Inc.'s parks dropped by more than 730,000 people during its latest quarter, but the company said early results from an advertising blitz to repair its image are promising.

BMW Continues Drive to Win Premium Car Market Race

German luxury car maker BMW raised its full-year earnings outlook, despite stagnant revenue and a drop in earnings, as it invests in electric vehicles and self-driving car technology.

Exelon Subsidiary Files for Chapter 11 Protection

Exelon Generation Texas Power filed for bankruptcy with a plan to sell all but one of its five natural gas-fired electricity generation plants to senior lenders.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 07, 2017 21:15 ET (02:15 GMT)