Activist William Ackman Loses Bid for ADP Board Seats

Activist investor William Ackman lost his bid for three seats on the board of Automatic Data Processing after a three-month fight over the future of the human-resources company that turned personal.

Toyota Hits Rough Patch in U.S. Market

Toyota raised its profit projections for the year ending in March, saying it could boost sales and rein in costs, but the U.S. market continues to weigh on earnings.

Men Linked to 1MDB Financier Failed in Bid to Buy Bank

Two men with links to the alleged mastermind of a multibillion-dollar Malaysian financial scandal launched a bid last year to buy a controlling stake in a bank in Mauritius-prompting an investigation by regulators.

Blackstone to Sell Stake in Chinese Medical Device Maker

Private equity firm Blackstone Group is planning to sell its majority stake in a Chinese maker of medical devices, according to people familiar with the situation, as it tries to exit an investment made just three years ago.

BMW Continues Drive to Win Premium Car Market Race

German luxury car maker BMW raised its full-year earnings outlook, despite stagnant revenue and a drop in earnings, as it invests in electric vehicles and self-driving car technology.

Snap Earnings: What to Watch

Snap Inc., parent company of the messaging app Snapchat, is scheduled to report third-quarter results after the market closes Tuesday. Here are the key points to watch.

After Spell in New York, Chinese Tech Giant's Stock Heads Home

Chinese security-software company Qihoo 360 Technology, formerly listed on the NYSE, is planning to list in Shanghai through a $7.6 billion deal that could unleash a wave of similar homecomings.

China's JD.com to Import $2 Billion in U.S. Food Over Three Years

Chinese e-commerce company JD.com plans to import $2 billion worth of U.S. beef and other food products over three years, in one of number of agreements tied to President Donald Trump's China summit.

Starbucks to Open Princi Bakery Inside Seattle Roastery

Starbucks is opening a luxury Italian bakery Princi inside its Seattle Roastery as a way to differentiate itself.

At Bridgewater, a Secret Settlement and a Groping Claim Against Dalio's Protégé

Bridgewater paid a $1 million-plus settlement to a woman who was pushed out after engaging in a consensual relationship with executive Greg Jensen, and shortly after it heard from another employee that Mr. Jensen had groped her buttocks.

