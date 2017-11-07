BMW Continues Drive to Win Premium Car Market Race

German luxury car maker BMW raised its full-year earnings outlook, despite stagnant revenue and a drop in earnings, as it invests in electric vehicles and self-driving car technology.

Disney Approached 21st Century Fox to Buy Entertainment Assets

Walt Disney Co. recently held talks to purchase a large chunk of 21st Century Fox's entertainment businesses, people close to the talks said, signaling Disney is serious about bolstering its TV operations and Rupert Murdoch is open to a restructuring of his empire.

Weaker Yen Helps Drive Toyota Profit Higher

The car company did say, however, that without the effect of the weak currency, it would have reported a second consecutive decline in operating profit.

Google and Salesforce Ink Cloud, Apps Deal

Google Cloud has picked up a marquee customer as the Alphabet Inc. unit tries to keep pace with Amazon and Microsoft in the increasingly competitive business of providing web-based, on-demand computing services.

Goldman Sachs Names Stephanie Cohen as Head of Strategy

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is naming a new head of strategy as it looks to incubate new businesses and find different sources of revenue to replace trading revenue that's unlikely to return in force.

Wells Fargo Launches Robo-Investment Service

Wells Fargo & Co. is rolling out a new robo advisory service to attract more of its retail clients to its brokerage arm, joining a growing roster of firms leveraging the digital tools favored by many young investors.

Priceline Shares Fall After It Lowers Profit Outlook

Priceline Group Inc. lowered its profit outlook for the final quarter of the year even as it continued to report rapid revenue growth from customers booking vacations and hotels on its travel sites.

AmTrust Sells Stake in U.S. Fee Businesses to Private Equity Firm

AmTrust Financial Services Inc. on Monday said it was selling a majority stake in some of its U.S. fee businesses to private equity firm Madison Dearborn Partners, while also reporting higher-than-expected losses for some prior periods.

Bondholders Can't Rely on Reliance Communications

India's Reliance Communications is headed toward a bond default, after the debt-laden wireless carrier skipped paying interest on a bond for the first time.

Red Robin Dives as It Lowers Financial Targets

Shares in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers plummeted 19% in after-hours trading after the company reported profit and revenue that fell short of analysts' estimates in its latest quarter and lowered its profit outlook for the year.

November 07, 2017 07:15 ET (12:15 GMT)