Shares of commodities producers were more or less flat as the dollar rose against other currencies.

The price of gold, which is particularly sensitive to moves in the dollar, retraced much of its recent gains, with the diminution of tensions about North Korea also weighing on gold.

November 07, 2017 16:50 ET (21:50 GMT)