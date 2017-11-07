Hungry? Google Will Soon Show Restaurant Wait Times

Is that restaurant on the corner going to make you wait 90 minutes for a table? Ask Google.

Coming soon, Google Search and Google Maps will show estimated wait times for nearly a million sit-down restaurants across the world, the company announced today.

Wait times are calculated based on "anonymized historical data" pulled from Google users who have opted into Google's (somewhat creepy) smartphone location history program. It essentially tracks your location to give you useful tips and info based on where you are.

Google already uses this data to show you when a restaurant will get busy through the "Popular Times" section on each restaurant listing. To calculate wait times, Google analyzes patterns of customer visits over the last several weeks.

To see wait times, search a restaurant on Google, and scroll down to the Popular Times section of the page, which will show the estimated wait time at that moment. Tap the hour bars on the page to see wait times at other times of the day, too. In addition, Google will tell you how long people typically spend at the restaurant.

The company also appears to be rolling out wait time listings for grocery stores, which shows how long it will take for customers to check out, according to a company support page.

